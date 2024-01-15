TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.), the Indian company that claims to be the third largest tractor manufacturer in the world, by volume, is another organisation looking at alternative fuels.

In this case it is hydrogen, along with the now requisite battery powered model.

While most manufacturers have a battery powered tractor available, hydrogen combustion is taking its time to establish itself as a viable alternative, and it is likely that this situation will remain for some time in India.

The tractor produced by TAFE is little more than a proof of concept machine that produces 55hp from its Simpson and Company engine, a sister company to TAFE under the umbrella of the Amalgamations Group of India.

TAFE awaits the market

Although the tractor was shown at Agritechnica, the company explained that it will not be going into production just yet.

It is a case of demonstrating that it has the potential to make such a machine if the demand arises. At the other end of its range, TAFE still produces a 47hp version of the MF35

This demand is unlikely to originate in India as it does not have the infrastructure for producing and distributing hydrogen on the necessary scale, but TAFE is working to expand its presence in Europe where hydrogen is more readily available.

Details of the engine have yet to be published, but JCB went back to the drawing board and came up with a completely new engine for its hydrogen powered machines.

Whether TAFE did the same is a question that has yet to be answered.

Joining the electric club

The battery powered tractor is known as the E30 and offers 27 (20kW) horsepower from its li-ion power source.

It has a two-speed transmission with the lower section presenting a speed range from 0-10km/h, while selecting the alternative range will allow it to travel from 0-24km/h.

TAFE notes that it has a fast charge feature which is fully compatible with the European Combined Charging System – CCS2, and suggests that it is ideal for use by municipalities, logistics and material handling businesses, besides agriculture.

The tractor is to go on sale this year although the company has yet to unveil the price.