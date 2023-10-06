The farming community in Co. Kerry is mourning the loss of a local man in a farm accident yesterday (Thursday, October 5).

The alarm was raised at approximately 6:40p.m yesterday when the man, in his 60s, was injured in a incident believed to have involved a shed door at the property in Kenmare.

Gardaí were alerted and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified.

The HSA has confirmed to Agriland that it has launched an investigation following the fatality.

It’s understood the man was well-known in the Kenmare locality and among the farming community in particular.

Another tragic accident

The latest incident in Kenmare is the second tragedy to hit the farming community in recent weeks.

A man in his late 60s died following an incident during a sale at Loughrea Mart on Saturday, September 23.

The mart in Co. Galway was hosting its autumn cattle show and sale when it is understood that a bullock jumped out from the sales ring into the crowd.

The injured man, who was standing at the ring at the time of the incident, was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Galway (UHG) where he later passed away.

Gardaí confirmed that both the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the local coroner have were informed at that time also.

Farm safety

Meanwhile, an extension to the deadline for applications for the new National Farm Safety Measure was applied until Friday, October 27.

From November 20, it will be mandatory for operators of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs or quads) to undergo training and to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a helmet, when using such vehicles for work.

According to DAFM 2,789 “expressions of interest” (EOI) for the National Farm Safety Measure were received up to the end of September, with the majority of these coming from Co. Cavan.