The value of Irish beef exports to China in the first three months of this year has increased by over €3.4 million when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

According to Bord Bia figures, a total of €7.9 million worth of Irish beef was exported to the wider China region in the first three months of this year, up from the €4.5 million worth of beef exported to the region in the first quarter of 2023.

Looking at volumes of Irish beef exported to the wider China region, a total of 2,524t of Irish beef product has been exported to the region in the first quarter of this year – an increase of over 1,200t on the 1,286t of Irish beef exported to the wider China region in the first quarter of 2023.

Irish beef initially gained access to the Chinese market in April 2018 and was suspended in May 2020.

The market subsequently reopened for Irish beef exports in January 2023, before being temporarily suspended again in November 2023. The market reopened to Irish beef again in January 2024.

As Hong Kong operates as a special administrative region with different market access rules, Irish beef exports to Hong Kong were not affected by the suspension of beef exports to China.

South Korea market opens

In other news on Irish beef access to Asian markets, last week, Agriland reported that South Korea officially opened to Irish beef and exports can now commence.

The news came following an audit of some Irish processing plants by officials from the Asian country last month.

The market for imported beef in South Korea is significant, as the country has a population of around 50 million.

South Koreans are the highest per-capita consumers of meat in Asia, with an average consumption of 79kg/person/year. 17kg of this is beef.

Beef consumption there is predicted to grow by 1% year-on-year over the next four years.

The country is only 35% self-sufficient in beef, and therefore relies heavily on imported beef to meet consumer demand.

In 2020, South Korea imported almost 500,000t of beef, of which 92% came from just two countries – the US and Australia.

Including South Korea, Ireland can export beef to 70 countries. Current targeted markets to expand that figure include Vietnam and Thailand.