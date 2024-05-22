As silage season kicks off, farmers and contractors are being urged to be aware of the dangers and to take the necessary safety precautions that surround this busy period.

The delayed farm tasks due to the challenging weather is now putting pressure on many farmers and contractors as silage season commences, according to the latest Teagasc advice.

Teagasc health and safety specialists, Francis Bligh and John McNamara have stated that it is “important” to have conservations with your contractor about the work that has to be done.

Long working hours entailed due to silage season can cause driver fatigue which can impact a person’s ability to safely manage their machine.

Family members that are not directly involved in the task should be kept away from the harvest, especially children. The farmyard should be a ‘no go’ area for children during this time.

The Teagasc advisors stated that machines must be properly maintained and be appropriate to the task. Brake lines, hydraulic hoses and hitching equipment must be checked regularly.

Fire is a “real and present” danger during silage season and it is vital to make sure fire extinguishers are present, checked and refilled regularly.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has the following tips for drivers of agricultural vehicles at harvest time:

To wash down wheels regularly to avoid carrying mud and stones onto the public road;

To be particularly careful when transporting materials so that it does not spill on the road and pose a road safety risk;

Not to load overload trailers so as to cause them to be unstable on the road;

To look out for low bridges, overhanging trees, overhead cables and uneven road surfaces which could cause the load to shift and possibly overturn;

The driving mirror must provide an adequate view of the road to the rear and all agricultural vehicles must have proper working brakes on both tractor and trailer units. They also must be fitted with lights, reflectors and indicators;

That large farming vehicles should consider using an escort vehicle to warn other road users;

To ensure that tractors are driven at an appropriate speed for the road conditions.

Once silage harvesting is complete, the silage is stored in a pit or as round bales. According to Teagasc advisors, it is best to store bales one high on their flat ends.

If the bales must be stacked, the “safest” stacking method is on their curved sides in a pyramid stack. The maximum height of the stack should be three bales high.

The height of a silage pit “should not exceed” 6m and the sides must be finished at an angle no greater than 45°C.

The Teagasc health and safety specialists added that the height of the silage being rolled should never be more than double the height of the retaining walls and that sighting rails should be maintained along silage walls.

A person “must never go underneath” the polythene, as the fermentation of silage takes place “rapidly” and oxygen depletion occurs which could cause asphyxiation.