Herdwatch has launched a new service which allows farmers to keep digital field records, enabling grass planning and crop management.

Grass & Crops will be formally launched at this year’s National Ploughing Championships and Herdwatch estimates that it will be used to manage 10 million acres within five years.

It follows the global rollout of Herdwatch’s sheep and goat management solution, Flockwatch, which has already being used in 110 countries including the US, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan and Ukraine.

Herdwatch

The Grass & Crops service will be used for digital field records, but also has many other uses, such as:

Instant access to easy to understand soil health data;

Tracking of nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium usage at a field level;

Tracking of seeding events, crop health and yields;

Access to high resolution maps to visualise land management plans;

Maintaining sprays and fertiliser records, as to manage costs as well as for compliance;

Creating field jobs and reminders for upcoming tasks;

Can be used by multiple users, to access multiple holdings, on multiple devices.

Herdwatch has been working on this management solution for a year. The new service is now available through the Herdwatch app.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Herdwatch, Fabien Peyaud said: “It will help farmers worldwide achieve higher grass and crop yields with less inputs, while improving soil health and enhancing biodiversity.”

“Ultimately, farmers are business people and we have seen that many farmers across the world are facing the same problems of a shortage of time or labour as well as considerable challenges from increased prices for key inputs such as fertiliser and fuel.

“Grass & Crops addresses these issues and we are excited to see it further benefitting our users at home and abroad,” Peyaud added.