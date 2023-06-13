Herdwatch announced today (Tuesday, June 13) that it will be acquiring Kingswood Computing Ltd., in a deal believed to be worth seven figures.

This comes just two weeks after the company announced its acquisition of Farmplan’s livestock software customers in the United Kingdom (UK) and six months after securing a multi-million euro investment led by Renatus Capital Partners.

The company is planning further announcements in the coming months. This deal means more than a third of Irish dairy farms are now on its platform.

The deal will see Kingswood employees join Herdwatch’s growing team of more than 60 people.

Herdwatch deal

There are no changes for Kingswood customers in Ireland and the UK, who will be able to continue using their existing software products.

New developments will incorporate the “best features” of both software platforms over time, giving customers access to the Herdwatch innovations, including its cloud technology.

Kingswood will also have access to the ‘buy and sell’ platform, which allows their members to advertise and buy cattle online commission-free.

Herdwatch members will benefit from technology and integrations developed by Kingswood, such as links with milking parlours, marts, co-ops, factories, and vets.

Kingswood founder, Gerry Lynskey said: “I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished and will be watching closely and celebrating future success with pride.

“Really this is the perfect match for our businesses and our customers and I’m really excited to see how the larger business evolves and thrives, delivering even better service for farmers in Ireland and far beyond”.

Kingswood

Founded over 35 years ago by Gerry and Nora Lynskey, Kingswood supplies herd management and accounting software to farmers and agri-businesses, as well as software solutions for veterinary practices and farm contractors across Ireland and the UK.

The company attracts a client base of over 5,000 farmers, with a particular focus on dairy operations and solutions such as, VetLink, farm accounts, as well as Kingswood Mobile (HerdHub), a field app and a billing app for farm contractors.