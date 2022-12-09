An independent TD for Cork south west has called for an emergency helicopter service to immediately provide food and fodder for the people and livestock on Dursey Island.

Deputy Michael Collins has urged the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys to set measures that safeguard permanent residents and farmers and their animals on the island.

He also called on Minister Humphreys to continue funding for the ferry service, and to meet the people of Dursey Island and listen to the “true case of their plight”.

Although a ferry service remains in place, due to inclement weather it may not be operational and a helicopter drop off is needed following a further delayed completion date for the cable car, he said.

“I have pleaded for this helicopter service on numerous occasions in the Dáil lately to this government, but all pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“The people of Dursey Island find themselves falling from one crisis to another, and each time we are finding it slow to get a minister’s response to counteract their difficulties.

“The minister has to act quickly to prevent human and animal hunger on the island,” Deputy Collins said.

Dursey Island cable car

The contract to replace the tower infrastructure is “close to completion“, and work is ongoing to replace or refurbish the remaining key components of the cable car infrastructure, Cork County Council said.

In a previous statement, the council said it is anticipated that the cable-car service will resume in “December 2022/January 2023”.

A final date, however, will be announced once all components are in place and consent has been granted by the Commission for Railways Regulation to operate the cable car, the council said most recently.

Cork County Council confirmed that the ferry service continues to operate for the duration of the works subject to favourable weather conditions.