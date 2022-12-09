Met Éireann has warned that we will see bitterly cold weather and treacherous conditions over the coming days, with some severe frosts, icy stretches, and dense freezing fog in parts.

The country is currently in the midst of a nationwide Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning, which will be in place until 12:00p.m today (Friday, December 9).

Co. Donegal is also under a Status Yellow snow/ice waring, which will be in place until 12:00p.m tomorrow (Saturday, December 10).

It will be very cold, and dry for much of the country today, with low winter sunshine. There will be icy stretches, some lying snow, and patches of freezing fog in parts.

Wintry showers will affect some northern and western coastal counties, some heavy near the coast. Temperatures will not rise above 0° to 4°, in light northwest or variable breezes.

A widespread sharp to severe frost will set in tonight along with icy stretches. While many areas will be dry, some showers of hail and snow will affect Atlantic coastal counties, but these will fall as rain near the coast. Lowest temperatures will be -5° to -1° in light westerly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow will be generally dry with low winter sunshine, and isolated wintry showers. Frost and ice will linger in unsheltered areas, along with some patches of freezing fog. Highest temperatures will again only range from 0° to 4°, in light northwesterly breezes.

Saturday night will see dense freezing fog forming in parts, leading to impaired visibility. A widespread sharp to severe frost is expected, with icy stretches. Lowest temperatures will be -5° to 0°.

On Sunday (December 11), temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing for most areas, with ice and freezing fog persisting throughout the day. It will be mainly dry, apart from isolated showers in some coastal margins. Highest temperatures will be -2° to +2° in light, variable breezes.

Sunday night will see widespread frost and ice, with lows ranging from -6° to -2°. Wintry showers of sleet and snow will move in closer to the Atlantic coast.

It will remain cold on Monday (December 11) as temperatures in many parts may stay below freezing. Any fog inland will likely persist. Again, it will be mostly dry, with isolated wintry showers along coasts. Breezes will be light and easterly.

Monday night is set to be very cold, with lows of -2° to -4° causing widespread frost, ice, and freezing fog in light northeasterly breezes. It will be clear for most, with just coastal areas experiencing any cloud or isolated showers.

Current indications indicate that the cold weather will continue into next week, Met Éireann has warned.