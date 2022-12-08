Met Éireann has issued further weather warnings today (Thursday, December 8), for snow and ice particularly in counties Donegal, Dublin and Wicklow.

Scattered sleet and snow showers will give some accumulations, especially on high ground in Donegal, where a Status Yellow warning will be in place from 9:00p.m today until 12:00p.m on Saturday (December 10).

Dublin and Wicklow are also at risk of wintry showers with snow in places, especially on high ground, which will lead to hazardous driving conditions.

A Status Yellow weather warning will affect both counties from 9:00p.m today until 6:00a.m tomorrow (Friday, December 9).

However, the national weather forecaster warns of hazardous conditions nationwide from 10:00p.m today until 12:00p.m tomorrow, due to a sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces as temperatures widely fall to – 4°.

A Status Yellow ice warning is currently in place for Co. Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry until 12:00p.m on Saturday.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann said it will remain very cold into early next week due to an Arctic airmass, bringing sharp to severe frosts and ice or black ice on roads and footpaths.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur mainly in coastal counties and freezing fog will be likely at times, especially this weekend.

Severe frost will set in quickly after dark along with some icy stretches tonight. There will be some wintry showers of sleet and snow, mainly across east Leinster with some lying snow possible.

Tonight will be bitterly cold with lowest temperatures of -5° to -2° in a light northerly breeze, and some freezing fog will develop also, the national forecaster said.

Much of the country will be dry with low winter sunshine tomorrow, however it will be very cold with icy stretches, some lying snow, as well as freezing fog in parts.

Wintry showers will affect some northern and western coastal counties, possibly thundery near the coast. Highest temperatures will range from 0° to 4° in light northwest or variable breezes.

While many areas will be dry, some showers of hail and snow will affect Atlantic coastal counties tomorrow night at lowest temperatures of -5° to 0° in light westerly or variable breezes.