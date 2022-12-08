A total of 99 animal charities are to receive new funding of more than €5.8 million, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The minister, who confirmed details of the financial support for the charities today (Thursday, December 8) on Annual Animal Welfare Awareness Day, said the money will make a real difference by improving the welfare of animals across the country.

Minister McConalogue said that animal welfare is important to everyone in Ireland.

“This money will go to support organisations across the country working to protect and take care of animals.

“Those who work for animal welfare charities are frontline workers and treat it as a vocation. We are extremely grateful of the tremendous work they do in keeping pets and animals safe,” he added.

“I acknowledge the important work carried out, often in very challenging circumstances, by animal welfare organisations and their dedicated volunteers and staff across Ireland.

“Charities play a crucial role in helping animals in need, educating people, and raising public awareness about improving animal welfare,” he added. Huge congrats to Ava McCole Galway, Joey Hughes & Sofia Vincinska Cavan, Órlaith Fahy Mayo & Brónagh Feeney Sligo on winning the national art comp to mark Animal Welfare Awareness Day 2022 #AWAD22



We received 1,000 + wonderful entries. Thanks to @rosanna_davison for judging. pic.twitter.com/EHdyJmeIrP— Charlie McConalogue (@McConalogue) December 8, 2022

To mark Animal Welfare Awareness Day, Minister McConalogue also announced the winners of a children’s art competition which had attracted more than 1,000 entries from children aged 10 to 12.

The five winning entries were chosen bya judging panel led by Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) ambassador Rosanna Davison.

The winners included Ava McCole, aged 11, from Co. Galway; Joey Hughes, aged 12, from Co. Cavan; Sofia Vicinska, aged 11, also from Co. Cavan; Órlaith Fahy, aged 11, from Co. Mayo; and Brónagh Feeney aged 11, from Co. Sligo.

Minister McConalogue congratulated all the children who had entered the competition.

“Not only were all our entrants extremely talented but their work shows an awareness for animal welfare that must be applauded,” he said.

“It was wonderful to see the many entries from children all over the country and the judges had a hard time picking winners.

“It was very clear to me how passionate our children are about animals,” the minister added.