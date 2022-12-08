The release date for season two of the popular TV series Clarkson’s Farm has been confirmed.

According to the show’s star, Jeremy Clarkson, and Amazon Prime Video, the series is set to return to our screens on February 10, 2023.

In what many might think is true Jeremy Clarkson fashion, the date was hinted at to fans in a rather fun way.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Wednesday, December 7), Clarkson and Prime posted a series of pictures with words highlighted in bold to spell out the since-confirmed date.

In the first post, Clarkson and Amazon Prime Video tell viewers they’ve “got a surprise for ewe” and have “hidden something exciting in these fun facts…did you work it out?”.

The first hint reveals that Clarkson lost 10ac of crops during his first year in farming, with the number 10 written in bold.

The second post said Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson’s right-hand man on the farm, gets his hair cut in February, with the month written in bold.

The third hint sees the year 2023 highlighted in bold in the statement: “It can take 2023 hours for a potato to grow.”

The fourth post reveals that Charlie Ireland, a featured farmer on the show, says his favourite season is spring – season is written in bold.

The final hint reflects on season one of the show: “Jeremy had two painful sheep encounters in season one.” The word two was in bold.

Fans were quick to put the pieces together and recognise the posts as confirming the release date for season two of the show.

One commenter on the post said: “February can’t come soon enough.”

Kaleb Cooper added further confirmation when he commented “roll on” February 10, under the post.

The first season of the series aired on Amazon Prime Video last year and followed the former Top Gear star as he began working on his 1,000ac ‘Diddly Squat Farm’ in the Cotswolds.