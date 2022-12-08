Sinn Féin has come out against recommendations from the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group to reduce the number of suckler cows in the country.

Speaking at the AGM of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) this week, the party’s agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy said he is “continuously disappointed” with what he called the focus on suckler cow reduction measures.

“It’s disappointing that every single time we put together a climate advisory group, its proposal is that you reduce the number of suckler cows,” the Cavan-Monaghan TD said.

He was responding to the publication of the report from the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group, which recommended two schemes that would see a reduction in suckler cow numbers.

Carthy commented: “There’s a couple of traits of the Irish suckler herd that are really important. One of those is that, in many respects, it’s the brand that has given Ireland a positive image globally in terms of our food produce. That type of farming is the least profitable.

“So despite the fact that it is most valuable to us, it is the least profitable,” he added.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson made it clear that he does not support the proposals to reduce cow numbers.

“I don’t support this notion that it’s the low-hanging fruit, that the first point that you go to is to reduce the number of suckler cows.

“If anything I would be suggesting trying to ensure that suckler farming becomes an endeavour that is attractive to sons or daughters of existing farmers, because as you know it’s not at the moment,” Carthy commented.

He also addressed the EU Nature Restoration Law, which proposes to rewet large swathes of farmed peatland across the EU, including in Ireland.

“We don’t support compulsory rewetting,” Carthy said, while also saying that rewetting can have a role to play when support is offered to landowners.

“If a landowner is willing to rewild their land, then they need to be fully supported and compensated for doing so, and again, there needs to be a wider community benefit, because if you take out the farm, it’s not just the farmer who is impacted.

“The local pub, the local hardware shop, the local GAA club; everywhere within the local domestic economy is impacted by that,” Carthy remarked.

He added: “So if somebody is coming and saying we actually need to eliminate farms in order to rewild them, well then there has to be financial compensation both to the individual farmer and the wider communities.”