The dispersal sale of the Derrylahan Texel flock is to take place tomorrow (Friday, December 9) at Ballinrobe Mart in Co. Mayo.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, Enda McManamon of Derrylahan Texels said: “We at Derrylahan Texels are having a dispersal sale of our pedigree flock of Texel sheep and we are holding what we hope will be a big sale in Ballinrobe Mart this coming Friday.

“We will have stock ewes, all of this year’s hogget ewes and all of this year’s best ewe lambs for sale – as well as our stockram, Teiglum Distinct.”

Teiglum Distinct was sired by “one of the top breeding rams in the breed” according to McManamon.

Many of the ewe lambs and a few sharp hogget ewes sired by Teiglum Distinct will be on offer too.

“Furthermore, we will be offering some frozen embryos from the very best breeding ewes in the flock and frozen semen from some of the best rams within the breed in the last few years,” McManamon added. Teiglum Distinct

The McManamons have come a long way since kick-starting their journey into pedigree breeding all the way back in 2008 and lambing down their first ewes in 2009.

Some notable achievements include taking the female champion at the premier sale in 2020 and taking the top honour of supreme champion back in 2015 at the premier sale.

The sale is set to kick off at 6:30p.m, with bidding available ringside and online.