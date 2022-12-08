Parish halls and resource centres are among 278 community based facilities nationwide that will receive a funding boost of€33 million from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed details of the funding investment package today (Thursday, December 8) that will provide upgrade, renovation and refurbishment grants.

Grants of between €25,000 to €300,000 have already been earmarked for community centres, parish halls, scouts clubs, youth hubs, family resources centres and sports complexes across the country.

Minister Humphreys said many community centres are at the heart of towns and villages.

“Our community centres come in many different shapes and sizes and provide a wide and diverse range of services and activities.

“The community centre is where the children go to play sport; it’s where meals are provided for our senior citizens; it’s where the local dramatic society perform; it’s where the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA), our Men’s Sheds, youth clubs and other local organisation come together for their meetings and events,” the minister added.

Advertisement

Community centres

Some of the community-based facilities that will receive funding for “capital works” such as improvement projects, improving disability access and energy retrofitting initiatives include:

Kinvara Community Centre, Co. Galway which will receive €286,803.29 for a major refit.

My Place Community Centre, Midleton, Co. Cork which will receive €300,000 for an extension project

Murroe Wood Park sports facility in Co. Limerick which will receive €206,290.71 to develop a community cafe and community gym.

Bundoran Community Centre in Co. Donegal which will receive €281,653.08 to expand the facility and develop two counselling rooms.

Killeigh Community Centre in Co. Offaly which will receive €300,000 to develop a 200 metre recreation hall.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said every county in Ireland will receive funding and the investment programme will “bring real improvements to the heart of communities across Ireland”.