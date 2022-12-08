The Irish Limousin Cattle Society is set to host its second autumn pedigree sale this Saturday (December 10) at Athenry Co-operative Livestock Mart, Co. Galway.

A total of 31 bulls have been catalogued for the sale which is due to get underway at 12:00p.m.

Before the sale gets underway however, a show will take place, with judging by Kilkenny Limousin breeder Sean Maher starting at 10:00a.m.

According to a statement from the society, the bulls entered in the sale represent “super Limousin genetics, coming from herds with excellent health status”.

The statement continued: “This is the last bull sale of 2022 which has proven to be a very successful year for the Limousin breed.”

Progeny from a range of different sires will be available in the sale for buyers to choose from, including progeny from a number of promising artificial insemination (AI) sires.

Advertisement

A sample of the sires with progeny on offer at the sale includes:

Ampertaine Elgin;

Loyal;

Bavardage;

Moondharrig Knell;

Lodge Hamlet;

Tomschoice Lexicon;

Edenvale Ivor;

Mereside Godolphin;

Goldie’s Jackpot;

Haltcliffe Dancer.

A spokesperson for the Limousin society said: “Whether it’s an easy-calving, high-maternal or heavy-muscled bull to produce sale-topping weanlings, the bull for the job will be in Athenry this Saturday.

All bulls are:

Fertility tested and insured ;

; From herds that participate in CHECS Johne’s disease accredited testing.

A full catalogue for the sale is available via the society’s website.

Limousin premier show and sale

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s autumn premier show and sale took place at Roscrea Mart on Saturday (November 5).

Showing of livestock kicked off at 9:30a.m and the show classes consisted of a junior and senior male and female championship.

Advertisement

Judging the livestock on show was UK-based Chris Neale who runs the Nealford Limousins. After the show had wrapped up, auctioneer George Candler got the sale of 65 bulls and 22 heifers underway.

Continuing on the success of the society’s 2022 spring sales campaigns, there was a noticeable interest in the strong beef bulls that were presented for sale on the day, leading to an average sale price of €4,135 in the male section.

Additionally, there was a keen demand for the females, which led to an average price paid of €3,490 and an overall clearance rate of 70% – including the bulls and heifers.

In terms buyer locations, a large geographical spread was achieved, with bulls being exported to Northern Ireland and many more finding homes in the west, midlands and south of the country.