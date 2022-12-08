This year’s live animal crib has officially opened to the public at St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin this morning (Thursday, December 8), and will remain open until December 22.

The official opening was carried out by Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Patrick O’Donovan and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan at the ‘Summer House’, a kiosk in the green that was constructed over 120 years ago.

The animals at the crib are provided by Fionn Sherlock, who is continuing the tradition of the grandfather John and his granduncle Joe Gallagher.

The family have supplied the animals for the crib since the custom began in 1995.

In October, the Green Party’s Caroline Conroy, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, announced that the crib outside the Mansion House would not include live animals for the first time since 1995. Since then, the IFA has sought a new location for the crib.

The Summer House is a National Historic Property in the care of the OPW, and is located on the northeastern side of St. Stephen’s Green, near Kildare Street.

The animals will be tended to onsite every day by their owner and will return to their farm in Wicklow each afternoon.

Members of the public will not be able to enter the Summer House, but will be able to see the Live Crib from external protective rails.

The IFA said that animal welfare is paramount and the shelter in the Summer House has been installed in line with the Farm Animal Welfare Advisory Council’s Guidelines.

The Dean of Christchurch, Rev. Dermot Dunne, and Father Gary Chamberland from the Notre Dame-Newman Centre, performed a blessing at the crib.

Children from the YMCA crèche on Aungier Street dressed up as angels this morning and joined in song with the Lucan Gospel Choir.

Commenting at the opening of the crib this morning, Minister O’Donovan said: “We are happy to work with the IFA to help find a new home for the crib and to ensure the continuation of this lovely family tradition in our capital city.

“It offers an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on the nativity story over the next few weeks and I hope families will come and enjoy this and the other wonderful festive activities organised in the city this winter.”

Tim Cullinan commented: “We chose today to open the crib as it signifies the connection between rural and urban communities. The live animal crib is a gift from the farmers of Ireland to the people of Dublin.”

He added: “It’s worth taking a few minutes away from the bustling streets to the calm of St. Stephen’s Green to see the crib and nativity scene.”