The 36th Black and White dairy sale took place on Saturday, December 3, at Borderway Mart in Carlisle, England.

The sale attracts buyers and sellers from across the world, with this year’s sale seeing buyers from six different countries.

Top price at this year sale was 14,000gns, with 27 animals achieving prices over £5,000 (€5,804.39).

Black and White sale

The sale topper went to Absolute Lambda Black Sambuca consigned by Absolute Genetics; she sold for 14,000gns.

She is a granddaughter of MS Beautys Black Velvet EX96 who recently was the winning mature cow and Champion bred and owned at World Dairy Expo. Her dam is a Lambda daughter sired by Unix and was the winning senior two-year-old at the Eastern Ontario Invitational Show this autumn.

The second highest price of the sale went to Slatabogie Holsteins from Northern Ireland.

Selling for 11,000gns was Slatabogie Lambda Carlin.

She was the highest PLI heifer in the sale and her dam is the number one GTPI Hurricane daughter worldwide, tracing back to the prolific Larcrest Cosmopolitan cow.

The third highest price of the sale also had an Irish contention, she is a daughter of the current Irish National Champion, Hallow Atwood Twizzle who also was Reserve Champion at the Baileys Show this year.

Ingleview Solo Twizzle sold for 9,000gns, and was consigned by Robert and Elaine Butterfield from Lancashire.

Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 at the National Dairy Show

Averages prices from this year’s sale:

Four heifers in milk: £4,646.25 (€5,394.71);

Ayrshire in milk: £5,250 (€6,094.34);

94 Holstein yearling heifers: £4,289.21 (€4,979.60);

Three Ayrshire yearling heifers: £3,430 (€3,982.71);

Two Jersey heifers: £6,037.50 (€7,008.23);

Two Brown Swiss yearling heifers: £4,515 (€5,244.67);

15 embryos: £455 (€528.53).

Included in the top 10 prices from the sale was Lot 63, first choice of two female Diamondback pregnancies due in December 2022 from Pamprd-Acres AB Ivy Red (EX94).

This lot was consigned by Leagh Holstein, Cloghan, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

It was the first time this cow family was offered for sale in the UK and Ireland; she sold for 6,200gns.