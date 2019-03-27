Healy-Rae: Live export moves ‘should reflect better prices for farmers’

Moves by live exporters to fulfill large contracts of weanling bulls have been welcomed by independent TD for Kerry Danny Healy-Rae.

In a statement on the matter, deputy Healy-Rae noted that Castleisland Mart and its manager John Humphreys is currently buying 1,500 weanling bulls weighing between 250kg and 330kg.

The bulls are being sought as part of a contract for 3,500 bulls bound for Turkish shores, organised by Meath-based exporting company, Global Livestock.

The Kerry TD also lauded the news that a shipment of bulls has been sought by Purcell Brothers to fulfil a contract in Libya.

This contract consisted of a consignment of approximately 2,000 continental bulls, weighing approximately 400kg.

I welcome these developments which should reflect in better prices for farmers in Kerry and countrywide.

“I have been raising the need for this in the Dáil for many months and I will continue to ask the minister to source additional export markets for live cattle and indeed for processed beef,” deputy Healy-Rae said.

At the beginning of the year, it was announced that import access to the Turkish market had been restricted in a bid to reduce pressure on the domestic market.

Turkish authorities subsequently agreed to consider the option of reopening the country’s live import market in the latter half of 2019.