Healy-Rae: Live export moves ‘should reflect better prices for farmers’
Moves by live exporters to fulfill large contracts of weanling bulls have been welcomed by independent TD for Kerry Danny Healy-Rae.
In a statement on the matter, deputy Healy-Rae noted that Castleisland Mart and its manager John Humphreys is currently buying 1,500 weanling bulls weighing between 250kg and 330kg.
The bulls are being sought as part of a contract for 3,500 bulls bound for Turkish shores, organised by Meath-based exporting company, Global Livestock.
The Kerry TD also lauded the news that a shipment of bulls has been sought by Purcell Brothers to fulfil a contract in Libya.
This contract consisted of a consignment of approximately 2,000 continental bulls, weighing approximately 400kg.
I welcome these developments which should reflect in better prices for farmers in Kerry and countrywide.
“I have been raising the need for this in the Dáil for many months and I will continue to ask the minister to source additional export markets for live cattle and indeed for processed beef,” deputy Healy-Rae said.
At the beginning of the year, it was announced that import access to the Turkish market had been restricted in a bid to reduce pressure on the domestic market.
Turkish authorities subsequently agreed to consider the option of reopening the country’s live import market in the latter half of 2019.
Last year, according to Bord Bia figures, 5,450 head of cattle were shipped to the Libyan market – up from 1,830 head in 2017.