More good news on live export front: 3,500 bulls bound for Turkey

There is more good news on the live export front, with 3,500 bulls bound for Turkish shores in the coming weeks.

The consignment of continental-only bulls – weighing 250kg to 330kg – will be organised by Meath-based exporting company, Global Livestock.

The company which has begun sourcing the bulls – which must be under 12 months-of-age – confirmed to AgriLand that the bulls will depart at the end of April.

In addition, Turkish authorities are considering the option of reopening the country’s live import market in the latter half of 2019.

The development emerged following a meeting between the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, and the Turkish Minister for Agriculture and Forestry, Dr. Bekir Pakdemirli, in Istanbul last week.

At the beginning of the year, it was announced that import access to the Turkish market had been restricted in a bid to reduce pressure on the domestic market.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Creed said: “Turkey offers significant potential as a destination for Irish cattle exports, although import licences are currently suspended by the Turkish Ministry due to over-supply in the Turkish market.

We now have a clearer understanding for the reasons behind the Turkish government’s decision to suspend the issuing of new import licences in late 2018.

“There are obvious concerns in Turkey regarding over-supply in the beef market, a matter which Minister Pakdemirli is determined to address.

Advertisement

“I’m pleased, however, that the minister indicated his intention to consider the re-opening of the market in the second half of 2019,” he said

Other export news

This year’s first boatload of Irish bulls destined for Libya will set sail in approximately two weeks, AgriLand understands.

The consignment of approximately 2,000 continental bulls has been organised by exporters Purcell Brothers.

The bulls – which have already been sourced – weigh approximately 400kg and will be shipped via a livestock-carrying vessel.