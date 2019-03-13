2,000 bulls sourced and ready to sail to Libya

This year’s first boatload of Irish bulls destined for Libya will set sail in approximately two weeks, AgriLand understands.

The consignment of approximately 2,000 continental bulls has been organised by exporters, Purcell Brothers.

The bulls – which have already been sourced – weigh approximately 400kg and will be shipped via a livestock-carrying vessel.

Last year, according to Bord Bia figures 5,450 head of cattle were shipped to the Libyan market – up from 1,830 head in 2017.

‘Turkish Delight’

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities are considering the option of reopening its live import market in the latter half of 2019.

The development emerged following a meeting between the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed and the Turkish Minister for Agriculture and Forestry, Dr. Bekir Pakdemirli in Istanbul last week.

Advertisement

At the beginning of the year, it was announced that import access to the Turkish market had been restricted in a bid to reduce pressure on the domestic market.

Since 2016, more than 60,000 Irish cattle have been exported to Turkey, including both breeding animals and cattle for further fattening.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Creed said: “Turkey offers significant potential as a destination for Irish cattle exports, although import licenses are currently suspended by the Turkish Ministry due to over-supply in the Turkish market.

We now have a clearer understanding for the reasons behind the Turkish government’s decision to suspend the issuing of new import licenses in late 2018.

“There are obvious concerns in Turkey regarding over supply in the beef market, a matter which Minister Pakdemirli is determined to address.