No-deal Brexit: Breakdown of temporary UK tariffs on beef

If the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal, Irish beef exports into the country will be hit with significant tariff rates ranging from €740/t or €0.74/kg to €1,600/t or €1.60/kg, depending on the beef cut.

The details of the UK government’s temporary no-deal Brexit tariff regime, published today (March 13) and available online on the UK government’s Department for International Trade web page, outline the temporary rates of customs duty on all UK agri-food imports if the UK departs the EU in a disorderly fashion.

The specifics of the potential tariff rates have been made public ahead of a crucial vote on a no-deal Brexit at the House of Commons in Westminster later this evening.

The UK’s trade policy minister, George Hollingbery, has confirmed that the UK’s temporary import tariffs “will not apply” to goods crossing from Ireland into Northern Ireland.

According to Bord Bia, approximately 250,000t of Irish beef is exported to the UK annually.

Below is a breakdown of some of the proposed tariff rates that could be forced onto Irish beef entering the UK market:

However, beef is not the only agri-food product targeted under the proposals, a mixture of tariffs and quotas would be forced onto lamb, pork, poultry and some dairy in a bid to support UK farmers and producers that have historically been protected through high EU tariffs.

This regime is temporary. The UK government has stated that it would closely monitor the effects of these tariffs on the UK economy.