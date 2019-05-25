Have you got what it takes to gain an agri innovator gong?

The Munster Agricultural Society launched the first agri innovator awards this week to celebrate the solution focus of the farming industry.

The awards and corresponding cash prizes will be presented at this year’s Cork Summer Show on June 15 and 16 at the Curraheen Showgrounds in Cork.

The awards are open to all innovators in agriculture, from second-level students who completed relevant projects during the year to farmers with on-farm solutions to the most advanced agri tech businesses.

Categories

There are a number of categories: best agri engineering/technology; best agri environmental; and best farm diversification entry.

There is also a best young agri innovator award (under 30) and an overall winner will be chosen to represent the title agri innovator award.

Speaking at the launch of the agri innovator awards, Munster Agricultural Society chairman Robert Harkin outlined the thinking behind the initiative.

“We want to recognise the many farmers in Ireland adopting innovative practices or using technology solutions to improve farming; productivity; diversification; and, of course, our environmental footprint, through these awards.

“It is the inaugural year for the agri innovative awards, and the Cork Summer Show provides an ideal way to share and showcase the award entrants and the winners. We invite entries from all over the country and wish all participants every success.”

Zone

An agri innovation zone will exhibit all entries at the Curraheen Showgrounds on Saturday, June 15, with judging taking place in the morning and the prize giving on the main show stage in the afternoon.

The entry fee of €50 will be fully refunded on the day of the show to all innovators in attendance within the agri innovation zone. The awards are also supported by the Local Enterprise Office, with Munters Dairy School and the Agricultural Institute award sponsors.