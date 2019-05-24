Kildare company features at major international tech conference

An Irish family-run agri-technology company was recently featured at a major international conference in the US.

Terra NutriTECH was one of only 10 companies from around the world to be selected for the Pearse Lyons Accelerator programme – an initiative run by animal nutrition giants Alltech that is aimed at developing smaller businesses.

Terra NutriTECH – which specialises in “precision automated nutrition” for livestock – pitched its ideas to more than 3,000 attendees from over 70 countries at the ONE: Alltech Ideas Conference in the state of Kentucky on Monday, May 20.

The Co. Kildare-based company underwent “an intensive business boot camp” in preparation for the ONE conference, which involved product development, market insights and financial guidance.

251 agricultural start-ups from 53 nations applied to be part of the Pearse Lyons Accelerator programme, which is named after the founder of Alltech.

Advertisement

“Through the Pearse Lyons Accelerator we carry on my father’s legacy, his entrepreneurial spirit and his desire to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs who are transforming the face of agriculture,” said Mark Lyons, Alltech’s current president and CEO.

Padraig Hennessey, the CEO and co-founder of Terra NutriTECH, commented on how the experience at the ONE conference will benefit his company.

We have immensely enjoyed the priceless learning experience which the workshops and events throughout the past months have provided us and our company. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our business on the main stage at the conference.

Terra NutriTECH recently announced a €2 million investment towards research, development and global expansion.