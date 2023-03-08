Irish agri-food companies of all sizes have been encouraged to apply for grant funding to explore and seize opportunities to develop new markets in Africa.

Grants of up to €250,000 will be available to Irish agri-businesses in Africa who have responded to a call for applications for the Africa Agri-Food Development Programme (AADP).

The grants help Irish businesses to manage their financial risk and work on projects jointly with African companies to deliver a strong and positive impact on local communities.

Businesses can apply for the programme, which for over ten years has been supporting Irish companies to realise their ambition of doing business in Africa, until Friday, April 14.

The call was launched by Minister of State for International Development, Seán Fleming, and Minister of State with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett today (Wednesday, March 8).

Describing the programme as a “win-win for everyone” as it also provides important investment in local African businesses, Minister Fleming said:

“Food security globally, and particularly in parts of Africa, has worsened recently due to climate change and conflict. Developing sustainable agri-food businesses has never been as important.

“The AADP has supported the development of sustainable food-producing businesses in areas such as dairy, horticulture, and animal and crop health products.”

Irish agri-businesses in Africa

All projects must be based in 18 eligible countries in Africa, and all state funding must be matched by the Irish company. AADP funds are also available for feasibility studies.

The programme cements partnerships between emerging African businesses and Irish agri-businesses, and supports the creation of sustainable agri-food companies in Africa, Minister Hackett said.

The development of agricultural value chains, animal and crop health products, livestock genetics, and dairy and cheese production facilities in Africa has already been supported under the AADP.

The ministers were joined at today’s launch by Mary Van Dijk of Bimeda Animal Health, and Pat Cussen and Martin Ormonde of Healy’s Honey which, through the AADP, works with local honey producers in Tanzania.

Irish-owned company Bimeda has, in conjunction with local partner Best Tropical Fruits Ltd., led a project to train primarily female smallholder fruit farmers in Kenya in the farming of Black Soldier flies.

Black Soldier flies will consume the farmers’ waste fruit, which would otherwise attract disease-carrying pests and produce harmful methane, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The farmed Black Soldier fly larvae will also be used as a sustainable source of protein in animal feed. The project will also generate an additional revenue stream for female smallholder farmers.

Having recently attended the Dakar Summit on food sovereignty in Senegal, Minister Fleming said he looks forward to visiting more agricultural projects supported by Ireland over the coming weeks.

As a government of Ireland initiative, the AADP is jointly managed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).