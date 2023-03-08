National forecaster Met Éireann has warned of snow and ice leading to hazardous driving conditions and travel disruption across Ireland tomorrow (Thursday, March 9).

A Status Yellow warning will come into effect at 3:00a.m tomorrow as rain, sleet and snow will spread across the country tonight (Wednesday, March 8), with strengthening easterly winds.

Accumulations of snow are expected in many areas with icy conditions. Sleet and snow will likely transition to rain in southern areas for a time, the forecaster said.

The nationwide weather warning will remain in place until 11:00p.m tomorrow, Met Éireann said warning of poor visibility, dangerous road conditions, and travel disruption.

Low temperatures, snow and ice

A further warning for low temperature and ice, which will also affect the entire country, will come into effect at 9:00p.m tomorrow and remain valid until 10:00a.m on Friday (March 10).

Leinster – Co. Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Louth; Meath; Offaly; Westmeath; Wexford; and Wicklow – Cavan, and Monaghan will also be affected by a separate warning.

As sleet and snow will clear eastwards tomorrow night and early on Friday, further accumulations of snow are expected between 11:00p.m tomorrow and 7:00a.m on Friday.

Co. Cork and Kerry are currently subject to a Status Yellow warning for snow and ice until midday today, with patchy sleet and snow leading to dangerous conditions on some roads and footpaths.

Heavy snow is also expected to cause disruption in Northern Ireland over the next two days, with a Status Yellow warning coming into effect at 7:00a.m tomorrow.

The UK Met Office said the counties affected by the snow warning until 2:00p.m on Friday are Co. Antrim; Armagh; Down; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann said there will be outbreaks of rain, sleet and light snow in parts of the south and east today at highest temperatures of 3-6°with light to moderate easterly winds.

Tonight will be cold and frosty with some icy stretches and lowest temperatures of -2-0°. Starting off mainly dry, rain, sleet and snow will spread after midnight.

Sleet and snow will continue over Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster tomorrow afternoon, but will turn mainly to rain and sleet further south. Temperatures will range between 0-5° with fresh, easterly winds.