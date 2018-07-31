Grant scheme promoting commercial rooftop solar on farms called for

Calls have been made for a grant scheme to be introduced to promote commercial rooftop solar for farms and businesses.

It is hoped that such a scheme would support both self-consumption on site and export to the grid.

The joint chair of the Micro Renewable Energy Federation (MREF), Pat Smith, made the call as the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten, launched a new grant scheme for PV solar and battery storage for homes today (Tuesday, July 31) – which is being introduced with immediate effect.

Welcoming today’s announcement, Smith described it as “a significant move by the minister to socialise the benefits of renewable electricity generation in the country”.

Continuing, he outlined that he was confident that home owners would “respond positively” to the supports put in place.

MREF has a national network of members who are experienced, professionally qualified and equipped to install PV solar and battery storage systems for home owners now interested in generating their own renewable electricity, he added.

From experience learned to date from domestic solar PV and battery storage installs in Ireland, Smith anticipates that many homeowners could look forward to generating “in excess of 50% of their own electricity requirements”.

Commenting on the scheme, the joint chair of MREF said: “The grant support now provided by the Government, coupled with increasing energy costs, now make solar PV an excellent investment for those who want to save money on utility bills while helping the country meet its carbon emission targets going forward.

“The grant support compliments the Government’s ambitions for electrifying heat and transport by encouraging homes to generate some of their own renewable electricity.”

However, Smith was critical of some of the restrictions included in the scheme – particularly the exclusion of houses built since 2011.