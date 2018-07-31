Looking to grow fodder crops this autumn?

A farm walk and demonstration on growing fodder crops this autumn will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, August 1), at 11:00am on the farm of John Cullen, Ballylucas, Ballymurn, Co. Wexford.

The event is being run by Teagasc in conjunction with Goldcrop. A number of speakers from both bodies will speak on the day and they’ll cover topics including: grass crop options for stubble; brassica crop options; husbandry and costings; and winter fodder budgeting.

Goldcrop’s Dr. Pat Cashman will outline the options available to farmers when it comes to grass crops following a cereal crop. In addition, Teagasc’s Dr. Emer Kennedy will delve into brassica crop options.

Detailed discussions will take place on the cost of growing the various crop options, such as: fodder rape; stubble turnips; hybrid forage crops; Italian ryegrass; and Westerwold ryegrass.

Advertisement

Goldcrop estimates the cost of growing fodder rape or stubble turnip to be €147/ac, while it puts the cost of growing the above mentioned ryegrass varieties at €168/ac.

Forage crops may prove vital this year when it comes to filling next winter’s feed stocks. However, growing the appropriate crop, fertilising it correctly and preparing costings are all critical aspects to be considered.