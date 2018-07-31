Farmers urged to attend Cork fodder shortage meeting

An emergency meeting has been called by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) to address the drought and the potential fodder shortage this winter.

Speaking to AgriLand, Maurice Walsh – who previously appeared in the RTE television show ‘Farmer in Charge’ – stressed that all farmers are welcome to attend the meeting.

The meeting will take place this Thursday, August 2, in the Hibernian Hotel , Mallow, Co. Cork.

The event will commence at 8:30pm and will be moderated by Walsh who is also chairperson of the north and east Cork branch of the ICMSA .

Advertisement President of the ICMSA Pat McCormack;

Dairygold nutritionist Liam Stack;

Ulster Bank agricultural manager Ann Marie Butler. The following people will be speaking at the event:

Although the drought is still an important issue, Walsh explained to AgriLand that “the big issue on the night will be the fodder shortage“. He added that Ulster Bank was invited to the meeting “because it was the only bank that allocated €15 million to the drought crisis”.

He outlined that ways of extending farmers’ available fodder, and decision making on whether to cull cows or not, will be discussed at the meeting.

It’s not a year for lodgers with cows; cull as much as you can.

Walsh encouraged all farmers to “come into the room”. He said that it has been a stressful year for farmers.