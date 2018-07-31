Lamb market heats up as Eid approaches

The Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha is scheduled to commence on August 21 and sheepmeat processors are beginning to source lambs in anticipation.

Over recent years, the festival has resulted in an increase in the demand for sheepmeat. It also leads to a spike in lamb slaughterings in Ireland.

After a difficult price period, processors are now ramping up their efforts to secure supplies and are offering higher base quotes as a result.

As it stands, the majority of plants are now offering 490-500c/kg for spring lambs – up 10c/kg on last week. Deals are also being done at higher levels and some finishers have secured base quotes of 510c/kg for spring lambs.

Despite the rise in spring lamb quotes, factories appear slow to up the ewe price. Many buyers are starting negotiations with farmers at 270c/kg – pretty much unchanged from last week.

Supplies

Official figures show that sheep slaughterings increased by 3,081 head or 5.1% during the week ending July 22 when compared to the week previous.

Throughput increases were witnessed in the spring lamb and cast (ewe and ram) categories, while the number of hoggets processed continued to fall on a weekly basis.

Hoggets: 287 head (-154 head or -35%);

Spring lambs: 49,914 head (+908 head or +1.9%);

Ewes and rams: 13,183 head (+2,327 head or +21.4%);

Total: 63,384 head (+3,081 head or +5.1%). Week-on-week sheep kill changes:

In addition, figures from the Department of Agriculture’s sheep kill database also show that over 1.5 million sheep were slaughtered in approved export plants this year – a climb of 1% or 13,104 head on the corresponding period in 2017.

Although spring lamb throughput is currently running 55,188 head behind 2017 levels, throughput increases were witnessed in the hogget and cast categories.

