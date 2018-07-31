Vandals in Scotland set fire to £100,000 worth of wheat

Police in Scotland are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire at a farm that led to the destruction of £100,000 (€112,229) worth of wheat.

The incident – which occurred in East Lothian, not far from Edinburgh – happened at approximately 9:05pm on Friday, July 27, at a property in Athelstaneford.

A grass verge next to a wheat field was set alight, resulting in the flames spreading.

As a result crops worth in excess of £100,000 were completely destroyed, according to Police Scotland.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to trace a large group of youths aged between 16 and 19, who were seen in the area prior to the fire.

Constable Craig Purves from Haddington Police Station said: “While no one was injured as a result of this fire, the financial impact on the farm is likely to be devastating.

“We would urge anyone who can help us trace those responsible for this reckless act to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch.”

Bale arsonists caught red-handed

Earlier this month, in England, a similar incident occurred where two teenagers were caught red-handed attempting to set a hay bale alight – while the bale was still inside the baler.

The incident took place in Derbyshire, prompting local rural-dwellers to warn parents to be responsible with their children.

Issuing a statement on social media, Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “We are currently dealing with an incident in which two 14-year-old lads have set fire to a hay bale.

Setting light to a bale is never a good idea – but when that bale is still in the baler and that baler is attached to a tractor it demonstrates another level of irresponsibility.

“Luckily a member of the public spotted them in the act and the fire was extinguished before any real damage was done.