Domestic PV solar grant scheme announced

A new micro generation scheme to support domestic customers who install solar photovoltaic (solar PV) panels on their homes has been launched.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten launched the scheme earlier today (Tuesday, July 31).

This pilot scheme – which will run until December 31, 2020 – will support the installation of solar PV panels for the generation and self-consumption of renewable electricity.

The systems will be grant-aided and there will be additional grants available to those who install battery storage to capture the electricity they generate for use at a later date.

Announcing the grants for homeowners, which will be available for new solar PV installations from July 31, 2018, Minister Naughten said: “Turning your home into a renewable power station is now one step closer.

“Micro generation is an incredibly exciting space that will allow citizens in local communities to generate their own electricity and contribute towards Ireland’s climate action targets.

With this grant that I am announcing today, a typical three-bed, semi-detached house would spend about €1,800 on a solar panel system and would save approximately €220 per year on their electricity bills.

“The Government is committed to helping citizens reduce their energy use and making clean energy cheaper and affordable to use. The introduction of a grant for household solar PV and further increases to home energy grant amounts demonstrates this commitment.”

The minister added: “The pilot scheme will be subject to a six-month review, at which time the costs of installation will be assessed and further opportunities to broaden this scheme to other groups and other technologies will be explored.”

The scheme will be funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Commenting on the grant supports, SEAI chief executive Jim Gannon said: “The solar PV grant will help build a stronger supply chain in Ireland and raise both awareness and experience of micro generation with homeowners.

“As we move towards a smarter grid, and a market that rewards increased participation of individuals and businesses, programmes such as this will help us to define the best pathway to a lower carbon future.

Alongside the solar PV grant, increases in some grant amounts within our homes programmes will help to increase activity in homeowners reducing their energy demand, -which remains the most cost-effective way of enjoying the benefits of a more sustainable home.

The new scheme reportedly delivers on ambitions set out in the 2015 Energy White Paper – with increased focus on citizens and communities as active participants, and agents of change in how we generate, transmit, store, conserve, and use our energy.

The grant is available for homes built and occupied before 2011 and details of eligibility criteria and how to apply are set out on the SEAI website here.

A registered solar PV installer must be used and a full list of registered installers is also available on the SEAI website.

Increased grants for insulating your home

Meanwhile, a further announcement on increased grant amounts was also made by Minister Naughten.

“Insulating your home so that it is more energy efficient is the first step to making a real contribution to a more sustainable world. In addition to the solar PV grant, I am pleased to announce that I am increasing the grant amounts for homeowners to install attic insulation, cavity wall insulation and/or internal wall insulation.

These increases can save householders up to €600 per year on heating bills through better insulation.

“Grants for attic insulation and cavity wall insulation have increased from €300 to €400. Grants for internal wall insulation have increased from €1,200 to €1,600 for apartments and mid-terrace houses and from €1,800 to €2,200 for semi-detached and end-of-terrace detached houses,” concluded Minister Naughten.