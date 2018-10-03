Glanbia and Dairygold grain prices explained

Two of the major buyers of grain in this country – Glanbia and Dairygold – announced grain prices last week. With a few conditions attached to these prices, there was some confusion as to the prices being paid.

In this article, AgriLand hopes to clarify a few things. It should be noted that base prices quoted do not include VAT at 5.4%.

Glanbia

Glanbia announced its grain prices last week (Monday, September 24). It announced a non-member price without a trading bonus and a member price with a full trading bonus.

Using feed barley as an example, the base price at 20% moisture for a non-member, without a trading bonus, was €193/t.

If the farmer selling grain to Glanbia is a member of the co-op, they will receive another €2/t on top of the base price – bringing the price to €195/t.

Farmers who purchase crop inputs from Glanbia will also be paid a bonus. The Grain Supplier Trading Bonus will be paid to a maximum of €10/t, on a gradual basis as described below.

The spend per tonne is including VAT. The bonus paid or base prices mentioned does not include VAT.

Grain Supplier Trading Bonus explained: Spend €40-50/t on inputs – €5/t bonus;

Spend €50-60/t on inputs – €7.50/t bonus;

Spend >€60/t on inputs – €10/t bonus.

Glanbia suppliers will also be paid a premium payment for transport. This payment changes in 15km increments from a drying location.

Dairygold

Dairygold announced its grain prices last Wednesday (September 26). Dairygold will pay a base price and a bonus to farmers who traded with the co-op.

For example, €200/t (at a moisture content of 20%) is the base price for feed barley and will be paid to farmers who did not trade with Dairygold when purchasing farm inputs.