Sustainability to the fore as cattle vets gear up for conference
Sustainability, antimicrobial resistance, animal health and leadership are just some of the themes being discussed next week at the upcoming CAVI conference.
The Cattle Association of Veterinary Ireland (CAVI) will hold its 2018 annual conference in the Mullingar Park Hotel, Co. Westmeath from Friday to Sunday (October 12-14).
The conference programme will cover a spectrum of subjects including leadership with Dublin senior football manager Jim Gavin.
Sustainability, herd expansion, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), animal health, calf health, nutrition and fertility will be covered by international speakers.
The conference opening address at 2:00pm on Friday, October 12, will be delivered by Conor Geraghty, chairman of CAVI, who will also deliver a presentation on the role of the vet in sustainable agriculture and AMR.
This will be followed by Friday sessions focusing on sustainability and AMR as well as the contribution of the beef and dairy sector to Ireland’s economic revival.
This year the conference will be complemented by a mini MBA series on Saturday afternoon, October 13, from 2:00pm to focus on: leadership; as well as corporate practice; antibiotic usage; and AMR and IBR.