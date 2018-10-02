Meath farm walk to focus on benefits of farming sustainably

A farm walk scheduled to take place in Co. Meath tomorrow (Wednesday, October 3) is set to focus on the benefits of farming sustainably.

Ronan and Michael Delany – of Gaulstown House, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath (Eircode: A85 H288) – will host a Bord Bia and Teagasc Knowledge Transfer (KT) farm walk tomorrow between 2:00pm and 4:00pm.

According to Bord Bia, the aim of the event is to highlight the benefits of farming sustainably and how farmer commitments in the Quality Assurance Schemes and Origin Green are paying dividends in positioning Irish food as a premium product in international markets.

The walk also aims to provide farmers with greater insights to Bord Bia’s Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) audit – emphasising the importance of audit compliance.

Origin Green at farm and international marketing levels;

Bord Bia’s SBLAS audit and the legal requirements of farmers to pass this inspection;

Maintaining accurate animal remedy purchase records and animal remedy usage records;

Farm safety requirements, such as the risk assessment document;

Information on markets abroad – live cattle export numbers, markets that are delivering for Irish farmers, among others. Issues to be discussed on the farm walk will include:

This is the third event in a series of Bord Bia and Teagasc KT farm walks to be held this year.

Bord Bia quality assurance manager Mick Houlihan said that the walks are part of the ongoing support to farmers to meet the requirements of domestic and international food buyers.

“Involvement in quality and sustainability schemes really gives Irish farmers an edge and a connection with consumers.

The commitment shown by Irish farmers to Bord Bia’s Quality Assurance Schemes and Origin Green is a vital component in positioning Irish food as a premium product in international markets.