Gardaí rein in driver towing livestock trailer in north-west

A driver towing a livestock trailer sped into trouble with the law for road offences in the north of the country over the weekend.

The driver in question was stopped by members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Donegal for travelling in excess of permitted speeds.

Taking to social media yesterday, Monday, November 18, local Gardaí said:

“The Buncrana Road Policing unit were conducting a speed check yesterday [Sunday] on the N13 (Derry to Letterkenny Road) when they detected a vehicle towing a trailer at 99kph in a 100kph zone.

However, vehicles towing trailers max speed allowed in a 100kph zone is 80kph. FCPS [Fixed Charge Processing System] will be issued.

“Please keep this speed regulation in mind if you tow a trailer regularly,” the Garda statement concluded.

Advertisement

RSA advice

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), road-users towing trailers are warned:

“Remember that the maximum speed limit for a vehicle towing a trailer is 80kph – and this also applies on roads where the posted road sign speed limit is higher.

“As always drivers are subject to the lowest posted speed sign so it will not always be possible to travel at 80kph,” the RSA added.

Remember that your vehicle will handle differently when you’re towing a trailer, especially when the trailer is loaded. Therefore you need to take special care and drive more defensively, anticipating the effect of the trailer.

“For example, you need to ask yourself has your stopping distance increased – in most cases, the answer will be yes,” the RSA concluded.