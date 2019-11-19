Auction report: Brisk bids for ‘classic’ and modern (on-farm) tractors

Tuesday, November 12, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction at Frizzleton Farm, Bircham, King’s Lynn, Norfolk (England).

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on the (older and some not-so-old) John Deere tractors that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots (including a combine harvester and a telescopic handler) fared.

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the (hammer/sale) prices.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 1988 John Deere 2850 (pictured below) was described as follows: Power Synchron; 6,180 hours; SG2 cab; 11.2R28 front and 13.6R38 rear tyres. It sold for £9,600.

This 1996 John Deere 6800 (pictured below) was described as follows: 8,620 hours; 16.9R24 front and 18.4R38 rear tyres. It sold for £13,500.

This 1999 John Deere 6410 (pictured below) was described as follows: 8,267 hours; front linkage; 12.4R28 front and 14.9R38 rear tyres. It sold for £16,600.

This 2003 John Deere 6620 (pictured below) was described as follows: 5,300 hours; PowrQuad; 40kph; 420/85R24 front and 18.4R38 rear tyres. It sold for £22,000.

This 2004 John Deere 6320 (pictured below) was described as follows: 6,270 hours; PowrQuad; 40kph; front linkage; 14.9R24 front and 16.9R38 rear tyres. It sold for £19,000.