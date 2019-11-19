Status Yellow rainfall warning issued with risk of spot flooding

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning today, Tuesday, November 19, for five counties in the south of the country.

Issued at 11:00am this morning, the alert will come into effect from 12:00am tonight and will remain in place until 12:00pm on Thursday.

The warning will affect counties: Kilkenny; Wexford; Cork; Tipperary; and Waterford.

In these counties, the national meteorological office warns that, from the early hours of Wednesday to 12:00pm on Thursday, spells of heavy rain at times will give amounts of 30 to 50mm – with a risk of spot flooding.

Meanwhile, for the country in general, rain in east Leinster and Ulster will mostly clear today, but cloud and drizzle may linger along the east coast and in the north-east.

Advertisement

The rest of the country will be dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 9° to 11° are expected with fresh south to south-east winds, which will become southwesterly and ease.

Tonight will start dry with clear spells and with frost and fog developing for a time in Leinster and Ulster as temperatures fall to between 0° and 3°.

However, heavy showers will develop in the west and south-west and rain will emerge in the south-east, which will move northwards over east Leinster and east Ulster overnight.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with heavy showers or longer spells of rain over much of the country, Met Éireann says.

Highest rainfall amounts will be in Munster with a risk of spot flooding in places. Highest temperatures will reach 9° to 11° with moderate to fresh southerly winds, becoming strong and gusty in coastal areas of Leinster.