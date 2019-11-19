Emerald Isle Beef Producers to hold info meeting this week

An information night on the topic of beef producer organisations, and in particular the Emerald Isle Beef Producers, is set to be held this week by members of the Beef Plan Movement in Co. Cork

The meeting will be held in the Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway, this Thursday, November 21.

Organisers have said that Beef Plan Movement co-founder Eamonn Corley will “talk about his producer organisation and his efforts to increase the price paid to farmers”.

In addition, a focus will be turned to the Beef Market Taskforce, as well as the key benefits for farmers that emerged from the Irish Beef Sector Agreement, which was struck following marathon talks back in September.

The current state of beef farming in Ireland will be under the spotlight with attention paid to what options farmers have at present.

Finally, there will be speakers from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) present on the night to discuss health and well-being for farmers, while another speaker will talk about the health benefits of grass-fed beef.

Organisers have said that all are welcome on the night.

A similar event was recently held in the west of the country last Wednesday, November 13, in the Dalton Inn Hotel, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.