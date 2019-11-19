Driver with ‘insecure load’ in the doghouse with the law

A driver of a pick-up vehicle came in for a “ruff” time with the long arm of the law over the weekend for travelling with an “insecure load” according to police.

Members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI’s) Mahon Road Road Policing Unit, based in Portadown, Craigavon, Co. Armagh, came across a “unique insecure load” while on patrol on Friday, November 15, in the form of a dog sitting in the back of the pick-up.

Taking to social media, the PSNI Road Policing Twitter account said:

“Mahon Rd RPU on patrol earlier found this vehicle.. with quite a unique insecure load!



“A dog being transported like this is not only insecure (and illegal), but potentially a danger to other motorists as well. Any load, animals or not, has to be secure,” the PSNI said.

Advertisement

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA), an unrestrained pet is not safe no matter how well trained:

“In a crash, an unrestrained pet could be seriously injured, or injure people in the car.

Unrestrained pets can also distract the driver, and cause an accident. Even pets that are normally well behaved could be frightened by something unusual and dive for the driver’s feet or lap.

“Following a crash, an unrestrained pet could escape and be hit by another vehicle or cause another collision. A frightened dog may attack strangers who are trying to help,” the ROSPA said.