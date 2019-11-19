Sheep marts: Mart trade comes to life again, as prices rise €3.00-4.00/head for lambs

Mart managers across the country are again reporting an improved trade for butcher and factory-fit lambs, with prices up by €3.00-4.00/head.

The increase in factory base quotes and the tightening of supplies over the past few weeks has seen the mart trade come to life again.

Factory agents are having to pay more to secure well-fleshed lambs, as farmer activity around the ring begins to increase.

Furthermore, factory-fit lambs weighing between 46kg and 54kg are making from €95/head up to €110/head.

There has been an increase in demand for store lambs, with prices ranging from €78/head up to €90/head. Moreover, lighter store lambs weighing between 33kg and 38kg are selling from €58/head up to €80/head.

The cast ewe trade continues to thrive, with prices ranging from €80/head up to €115/head.

Carnew mart

A smaller sale of 2,435 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, November 14.

There was an improved trade for butcher and factory-fit lambs, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.

These lots were up €3.00-4.00/head on last week, with prices ranging from €95/head up to €104/head.

Furthermore, store lambs were met with a lively trade, with prices ranging from €77/head up to €90/head for lambs over 35kg.

Cull ewes were a steady trade, with prices ranging from €55/head up to €108/head.

Sample prices: 54 wether lambs weighing 46kg sold for €96/head;

25 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €98/head;

31 lambs weighing 50kg sold for €104/head;

38 wether lambs weighing 33kg sold for €78/head;

16 lambs weighing 39kg sold for €85/head.

Raphoe mart

Raphoe Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday, November 11. There was an improved trade for all classes of sheep, with a full clearance of lambs, according to the mart manager, Anne Harkin.

Furthermore, store lambs were a good trade, with an average price of €85 achieved on the day.

Heavy ewes sold from €50/head up to €115/head.

Sample lamb prices: 32-36kg: €70-80/head;

36-40kg: €80-90/head;

41-47kg: €90-100/head;

47-55kg: €100-106/head.

Dowra mart

There was a large entry of sheep on offer at Dowra Mart on Friday last, November 15.

There was a strong trade for factory-fit and forward store lambs, according to the mart manager, Patsy Smyth.

Furthermore, factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €90/head up to €110/head. Forward store lambs made from €70/head up to €88/head, with lighter store lamb prices ranging from €55/head up to €70/head.

Heavy cull ewes made from €90/head up to a top price of €130/head.

Sample lamb prices: Five Suffolk cross lambs weighing 64kg sold for €114/head;

20 cross-bred lambs weighing 58kg sold for €110.50/head;

40 cross-bred lambs weighing 50kg sold for €109/head;

14 cross-bred lambs weighing 47kg sold at €102.50/head.

Roscommon Mart

There was a smaller entry of sheep on offer at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday last, November 13.

There was a strong demand for ewe lambs and cast ewes, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley.

There was a steady trade for ewe lambs, with a top price of €114/head achieved on the day. Furthermore, factory-fit lambs weighing 52.4kg sold for €102/head.

Cast ewe prices ranged from €80/head up to €110/head.

Sample factory-fit lamb prices: 52.4kg: €102/head;

54kg: €100/head;

53kg: €100/head;

46.2kg: €98.50/head;

46kg: €97/head. Store lamb prices: 43.6kg: €88/head;

40.8kg: €87.50/head;

41.1kg: €87/head;

37.6kg: €78.50/head.