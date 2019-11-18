Aurivo announces unchanged milk price for October
Aurivo has become the latest milk supplier to reveal its price for October supplies following a meeting of the board of the north-west cooperative earlier today, Monday, November 18.
In a statement, a representative of the processor said:
The board of Aurivo has agreed to hold the price of milk for October at 29.75c/L including VAT.
“Our average payout will be 37.2c/L.
“Markets are delicately balanced and the board will conitnue ot monitor developments closedly,” the spokesperson for the north-west co-op added.
Other prices
Meanwhile, Dairygold also announced its milk price for October today.
A spokesperson for the southern cooperative said:
“Dairygold confirms that its base price for October milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of VAT and bonuses, is 29.19c/L, unchanged on the September milk price.
“This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 37.97c/L based on average October milk solids, achieved by our suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold,” the spokesperson added.
“Based on average October milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 37.5c/L,” the Kerry representative added.