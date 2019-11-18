Aurivo announces unchanged milk price for October

Aurivo has become the latest milk supplier to reveal its price for October supplies following a meeting of the board of the north-west cooperative earlier today, Monday, November 18.

In a statement, a representative of the processor said:

The board of Aurivo has agreed to hold the price of milk for October at 29.75c/L including VAT.

“Our average payout will be 37.2c/L.

“Markets are delicately balanced and the board will conitnue ot monitor developments closedly,” the spokesperson for the north-west co-op added.

Advertisement

Other prices

Meanwhile, Dairygold also announced its milk price for October today.

A spokesperson for the southern cooperative said:

“Dairygold confirms that its base price for October milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of VAT and bonuses, is 29.19c/L, unchanged on the September milk price.

“This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 37.97c/L based on average October milk solids, achieved by our suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold,” the spokesperson added.

Last Thursday, November 14, Kerry Group announced a base price for October milk supplies remains unchanged at 29.5c/L including VAT.

“Based on average October milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 37.5c/L,” the Kerry representative added.