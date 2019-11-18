Dairygold milk price for October announced

Dairygold has become the latest milk processor to announce its price for October supplies, revealing a held milk price.

In a statement today, Monday, November 18, a spokesperson for the southern cooperative said:

Dairygold confirms that its base price for October milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 29.19c/L, unchanged on the September milk price.

“This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 37.97c/L based on average October milk solids, achieved by our suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold,” the spokesperson added.

Other processors

Meanwhile, last Thursday, November 14, Kerry Group announced a base price for October milk supplies remains unchanged at 29.5c/L including VAT.

“Based on average October milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 37.5c/L,” the representative added.

The previous day, Lakeland Dairies announced that it has decided to increase its milk price from 30.03c/L including VAT – up to 30.31c/L including VAT and lactose bonus for October.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 24.50p/L will be paid for October supplies.

Finally, on Tuesday, Glanbia announced its decision to hold its milk price; the processor will pay its member milk suppliers 29c/L including VAT for October manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for October of 28c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the September base price.

The board of Glanbia Co-op will continue to make a support payment to members of 1c/L including VAT for October milk supplies.