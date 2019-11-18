Minister opens new €20m dairy formula facility in Monaghan
Newbaze Ireland’s new €20 million dairy formula facility was officially opened by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys earlier today, Monday, November 18.
The new multi-million euro facility is located in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, in what is the first overseas base of the Chinese company.
The state-of-the-art new facility specialises in the production and packaging of high-quality nutritional dairy powder products.
Speaking at the official opening Minister Humphreys said:
“This is a strategically important investment for Ireland and Monaghan by a leading international dairy formula manufacturer.
“Ireland was the first choice for the Shanghai-based Newbaze Industrial Group to establish a production facility outside of China.
This is due to Ireland’s long-standing reputation of having a developed dairy infrastructure with a safe milk source.
“The Newbaze Group’s decision to invest and open this facility further places Ireland internationally as a location that offers quality raw dairy materials combined with a highly educated and skilled workforce.
“It is a major signal of confidence in the border region and the future and quality of the Irish dairy industry,” the minister concluded.
Ding Wei, general manager of Newbaze Ireland, said: “I’m delighted to announce the completion of the development phase and the opening of this new facility today in the beautiful county of Monaghan.
“This announcement on the back of our €20 million investment in 2017 increases our capacity to supply our wider international customer base.
Newbaze Ireland’s future growth plan is to provide high-quality milk powder products to consumers in the Chinese market and emerging markets such as Africa, southeast Asia and the Middle East by 2020.
“Newbaze Ireland will provide OEM [original equipment manufacturer] full-service solutions, to meet global market demand for a variety of milk powder product requirements.”
Newbaze Ireland is among one of the largest private dry blending dairy professional formula manufacturing facilities in Ireland with a main building area of 8,600m², equipped with ISO eight cleanroom structures.