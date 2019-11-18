Minister opens new €20m dairy formula facility in Monaghan

Newbaze Ireland’s new €20 million dairy formula facility was officially opened by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys earlier today, Monday, November 18.

The new multi-million euro facility is located in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, in what is the first overseas base of the Chinese company.

The state-of-the-art new facility specialises in the production and packaging of high-quality nutritional dairy powder products.

The opening will result in the creation of 60 new jobs over the next three years, and is supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, through Enterprise Ireland.

Speaking at the official opening Minister Humphreys said:

“This is a strategically important investment for Ireland and Monaghan by a leading international dairy formula manufacturer.

“Ireland was the first choice for the Shanghai-based Newbaze Industrial Group to establish a production facility outside of China.

This is due to Ireland’s long-standing reputation of having a developed dairy infrastructure with a safe milk source.

“The Newbaze Group’s decision to invest and open this facility further places Ireland internationally as a location that offers quality raw dairy materials combined with a highly educated and skilled workforce.

“It is a major signal of confidence in the border region and the future and quality of the Irish dairy industry,” the minister concluded.

Ding Wei, general manager of Newbaze Ireland, said: “I’m delighted to announce the completion of the development phase and the opening of this new facility today in the beautiful county of Monaghan.

“This announcement on the back of our €20 million investment in 2017 increases our capacity to supply our wider international customer base.

Newbaze Ireland’s future growth plan is to provide high-quality milk powder products to consumers in the Chinese market and emerging markets such as Africa, southeast Asia and the Middle East by 2020.

“Newbaze Ireland will provide OEM [original equipment manufacturer] full-service solutions, to meet global market demand for a variety of milk powder product requirements.”

Newbaze Ireland is among one of the largest private dry blending dairy professional formula manufacturing facilities in Ireland with a main building area of 8,600m², equipped with ISO eight cleanroom structures.