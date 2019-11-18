Creed announces €15 million in payments for Sheep Welfare Scheme

Minister Michael Creed has today, Monday, November 18, announced the start of advance payments under year three of the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The minister confirmed the rate for the advance payment was again set at 85%.

The scheme is co-funded by the EU as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

I am happy to confirm that a total of €15 million is today issuing to some 18,500 farmers participating in the Sheep Welfare Scheme, providing a significant financial boost to the individual farmers and the sheep sector in general.

“The scheme was introduced in order to further support the sustainability of the sheep sector and delivers on the commitment in the Programme for Partnership Government in this regard,” Minister Creed added.

He also urged farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the department “immediately” to facilitate payment.

“The fourth year of the scheme will be opening in the new year and my department will be in contact with farmers shortly to advise them of this. At that stage, there will also be an opportunity for new entrants to the sector to join the scheme,” the minister concluded.

Public consultation

Minister Creed also announced yesterday, Sunday, November 17, that a public consultation is now open for ‘Ag-Climatise: A National Climate and Air Roadmap for the Agriculture Sector to 2030 and Beyond’.

This initiative is designed to provide a ‘roadmap’ for the agriculture sector to meet its targets under the Climate Action Plan.