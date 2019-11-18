Creed launches public consultation on ‘Ag-Climatise’

Minister Michael Creed has launched a public consultation process for a new climate change mitigation initiative.

The consultation for ‘Ag-Climatise: A National Climate and Air Roadmap for the Agriculture Sector to 2030 and Beyond’ was officially announced yesterday, Sunday, November 17.

Commenting on the launch, the minister stated: “The importance of addressing climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions has been reflected in the recent all-of-Government Climate Action Plan, which has clearly set out the ambition for Ireland.”

The agricultural sector will play its part in the transition to a low carbon, climate resilient economy and society for the future, while also taking advantage of the opportunities that this challenge presents.

The Ag-Climatise initiative is being described by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine as a “roadmap” for the agri-food sector to assist it in meeting its targets under the Climate Action Plan.

The consultation document, released by the department, proposes “a number of ambitious and challenging actions and targets which will require ongoing and concerted effort”.

It is being described as a “step-up right across the sector from primary producer through to the processor”.

Irish agriculture has become one of the most carbon efficient producers of beef and dairy in Europe, and under our Origin Green banner this is widely recognised, but we can, and need, to do even better.

“I am confident that if farmers, industry and the department work together, the agri-sector will play a big part in Ireland achieving its climate commitments,” Minister Creed argued.

According to the department, the ‘roadmap’ contains the following elements:

‘Implementing change now’ – entailing such changes as low-emission slurry spreading equipment and different fertiliser types;

‘Acting in partnership’ – bringing together various stakeholders in a “spirit of partnership”, and taking account of the need for a just transition;

‘Preparing for the future’ – using best available science to inform policy and make strategic choices in the future.

The minister concluded: “I would really welcome farmer views in developing this plan. We will listen to farmers and take on board their views as we finalise the roadmap over the coming months. By working together, implementing practical changes on farm, we can secure the family farm for generations to come.”

The Ag-Climatise roadmap can be found here. The department is also running a survey as part of the consultation, which can be found here.

Written submission are also being welcomed: by email to: [email protected]; or by post to: Climate and Air Roadmap Consultation; Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Climate Change & Bioenergy Policy Division; Grattan Business Centre; Dublin Road; Portlaoise; Co Laois.