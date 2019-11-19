Sheep trade: Base quotes up 20c/kg on last week, as the kill jumps by over 8,000 head

There is more good news for sheep farmers this week, as factory base quotes have increased by as much as 20c/kg on last week.

As some meat processing facilities struggle to source spring lambs for slaughter; the bargaining power is firmly in the hands of the farmer.

Currently, farmers are securing prices of between 475c/kg and 480c/kg including quality assurance (QA) bonuses.

However, some farmers say, those who are involved in producer groups are starting to secure prices as high as 490c/kg.

Quotes

This week, Kildare Chilling (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 470c/kg + 10c/kg QA – up 10c/kg on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22kg).

Irish Country Meats (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 460c/kg + 10c/kg – up 20c/kg on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22kg).

And, finally, Kepak Athleague (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 460c/kg + 15c/kg – up 20c/kg on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22kg).

Overall, when the QA is factored in, this leaves quotes at 475-480c/kg.

In addition, cast ewes are making 250-260c/kg in sheep processing plants – up 10c/kg on last week (payable up to a carcass of 40kg).

Spring lamb quotes: Kepak Athleague: 460c/kg + 15c/kg QA;

Kildare Chilling: 470c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 460c/kg + 10c/kg QA. Cast ewe quotes: Kepak Athleague: 260c/kg;

Kildare Chilling: 250c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 250c/kg.

Throughput

During the week ending Sunday, November 10, the number of spring lambs processed increased by 7,291 head and amounted to 52,553.

Hogget supplies at Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants stood at 53 – a decrease of six head – for the week ending November 10.

Week-on-week sheep kill supplies (week ending November 10): Hoggets: 53 head (-6 or -10%);

Spring lambs: 52,553 head (+7,291 or +16%);

Ewes and rams: 9,334 head (+1,041 or +12.5%);

Total: 61,940 head (+8,326 or +15.5%).

In addition, cast (ewe and ram) slaughterings increased by 1,041 and amounted to 9,334.

Furthermore, overall supplies increased by 8,326 head during the week ending November 10.

Cumulative figures for the year-to-date have reached 2,372,990 – down over 200,000 head on the corresponding 2018 figure of 2,583,908.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes: Hoggets: 738,619 head (-90,777 or -10%);

Spring lambs: 1,281,772 head (-33,973 or -2.5%);

Ewes and rams: 352,028 head (-86,589 or -20%);

Total: 2,372,990 head (-210,918 or -8%).