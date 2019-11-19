Auction report: ‘Sea of green’ draws a crowd to this on-farm sale

Tuesday, November 12, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction at Frizzleton Farm, Bircham, King’s Lynn, Norfolk (England).

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on the (modern) John Deere tractors that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots (including a combine harvester and a telescopic handler) fared.

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the (hammer/sale) prices.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 2008 John Deere 6830 (pictured below) was described as follows: 5,346 hours; PowrQuad; 40kph; 420/85R28 front and 520/85R38 rear tyres. It sold for £30,600.

This 2014 John Deere 6150R (pictured below) was described as follows: 2,925 hours; DirectDrive; 40kph; StarFire; GreenStar; 540/65R28 front and 650/65R38 rear tyres. It sold for £44,000.

This 2015 John Deere 6190R (pictured below) was described as follows: 2,265 hours; DirectDrive; 50kph; air brakes; electric spools; CommandArm; TLS; HCS; air-conditioning; front linkage; 480/70R30 front and 580/70R42 rear tyres. It sold for £63,000.

This 2013 John Deere 6210R (pictured below) was described as follows: 3,392 hours; DirectDrive; 40kph; CommandCenter; TLS; HCS; air-conditioning; 480/70R34 front and 580/85R42 rear tyres. It failed to sell.