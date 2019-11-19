EU allocates €200 million to promote agri-food products

The European Commission has announced it will allocate a total of €200.9 million in 2020 to fund promotion activities for EU agri-food products both within the EU and abroad.

According to a statement from the European Commission, EU policy on the promotion of agri-food products is designed to help the sector take advantage of the expanding global agri-food market, raise awareness on quality schemes and help producers should they face market disturbances.

The funding announcement comes following last week’s news that Bord Bia’s application to the European Commission seeking a fund of €3 million to promote Irish suckler beef in key European markets was denied.

Commenting on the funding, the EU Commissioner for agriculture and rural development Phil Hogan said: “Europe’s reputation in the world for agri-food products is unparalleled.

The EU is not the top world agri-food exporter by accident. Our promotion policy supports EU producers in making their products known both in the EU and outside but also in facing market difficulties.

“The trade agreements in place also create the conditions to increase their exports to high-growing markets.

“The recent conclusion of the EU-China bilateral agreement on geographical indications is yet another example of the Commission’s work to create opportunities for producers and high-quality EU products.”

Advertisement

Canada;

China;

Japan;

Korea;

Mexico;

The US. In 2020, a total of €118 million will go towards campaigns pursuing markets outside the EU with “high-growth potential”. These include:

Eligible sectors include dairy and cheese, table olives, olive oil and wines.

The selected campaigns are expected to enhance the competitiveness and consumption of EU agri-food products, raise their profile and increase their market share in these targeted countries.

Campaigns will also inform EU and global consumers of the various EU quality schemes and labels such as geographical indications or organic products.

An additional focus of the campaigns will also be to highlight the high safety and quality standards, as well as the diversity and traditional aspects of EU agri-food products.

Within the EU, the focus will be on promoting healthy eating and increase, in the framework of balanced diets, the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The calls for proposals for the upcoming 2020 campaigns will be published in January 2020.

A wide range of bodies, such as trade organisations, producer organisations and agri-food groups responsible for promotion activities are eligible to apply for funding and submit their proposals.