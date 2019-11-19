Auction report: Big-name brands ‘under the hammer’ at on-farm sale

Tuesday, November 12, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction at Frizzleton Farm, Bircham, King’s Lynn, Norfolk (England).

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on the combine harvester, the telescopic handler and some of the (non John Deere) tractors that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how the John Deere tractors fared.

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the (hammer/sale) prices.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 2009 John Deere T560i (pictured below) was described as follows: 885 drum hours; 1,082 engine hours; straw chopper and chaff spreader; John Deere 6m-wide header; header trolley. It sold £64,000.

This 1994 JCB 525-58 Loadall Farm Special Plus (pictured below) was described as follows: circa 7,500 hours (“clock stopped”); pallet forks; pick-up hitch. It sold for £10,400.

This 2001/2002 Claas Challenger 55 (pictured below) was described as follows: 9,615 hours; John Deere AutoTrac ‘universal’ steering wheel and StarFire receiver; air-conditioning; “uses a little water”. It sold for £12,900.

This 2012 Fendt 724 Vario (pictured below) was described as follows: 9,251 hours; Fendt GPS (RTK); front linkage and PTO; 600/65R28 front and 650/75R38 rear Michelin tyres. It sold for £42,600.

This 2016 JCB Fastrac 4220 (pictured below) was described as follows: 5,593 hours; 60kph transmission; front linkage and PTO; 600/70R30 BKT tyres. It sold for £59,500.

This 2017 JCB Fastrac 4220 (pictured below) was described as follows: 3,458 hours; front linkage and PTO; 60kph transmission; John Deere GPS system (no GreenStar); 600/70R30 BKT tyres. It sold for £67,500.