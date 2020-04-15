Gardaí ‘keen to allow farmers go about bona fide business’

An Garda Síochána has assured that its members wish to do nothing that would jeopardise farmers tending to their animals.

It has also suggested that farmers should consider notifying their local Garda station if they intend making a long journey on essential farm business.

Commenting on a recent case where a farmer on his way to collect an animal was directed to return home in Meath, a Garda spokesperson said:

“At a Garda checkpoint in Co. Meath on April 9,a a farmer was stopped on his way to collect an animal from Co. Cavan.

A decision was reached mutually that the journey could be postponed until a later date and the farmer returned home.

Commenting on a broader scale, the spokesperson added:

“An Garda Síochána are very keen to allow farmers to go about their bona fide business.

“Tending to animals is an essential task and we want to do nothing that will jeopardise that. We are very conscious of the key role that farmers play.

“The last thing we want is to interfere with essential farm operations.

We would advise farmers to bring any relevant documentation with them when travelling to view, buy or sell animals, which could include a movement cert or agreed details of the person they are meeting.

“We would also suggest farmers might consider notifying their local Garda Station to alert them if they were planning long journeys on essential farm business, which would help to assure any Gardaí they meet en route that it is bona fide farm business,” the Garda representative concluded.